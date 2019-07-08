Ortega’s double leads Palm Beach to 7-2 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Dennis Ortega hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 7-2 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Monday.

The double by Ortega, part of a four-run inning, gave the Cardinals a 3-2 lead before Juan Yepez hit a three-run home run later in the inning.

Cole Aker (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Keylan Killgore (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.