Brentz leads Pawtucket over Lehigh Valley 5-4

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Bryce Brentz doubled and singled as the Pawtucket Red Sox defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-4 on Sunday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Red Sox and a three-game winning streak for the IronPigs.

Pawtucket went up 3-0 in the third after Brentz hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Sam Travis.

The IronPigs cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Ali Castillo hit an RBI single, driving in Jan Hernandez.

The Red Sox later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Oscar Hernandez and Gorkys Hernandez drew walks with the bases loaded to secure the victory.

Lehigh Valley saw its comeback attempt come up short after Phil Gosselin hit a two-run home run and Austin Listi hit an RBI double in the seventh to cut the Pawtucket lead to 5-4.

Pawtucket southpaw Kyle Hart (4-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Taveras (1-1) took the loss in the International League game after giving up three runs and four hits over three innings.