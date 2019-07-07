Sports
Tom’s run leads Columbus to 4-3 win over Louisville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ka'ai Tom scored on a double play in the sixth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 4-3 win over the Louisville Bats on Sunday.
The double play started the scoring in a four-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Yu Chang hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Ryan Flaherty.
Following the big inning, the Bats cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Brian O'Grady hit a two-run home run.
The Bats saw their comeback attempt come up short after Sherman Johnson hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Columbus lead to 4-3.
Cam Hill (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tejay Antone (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.
Comments