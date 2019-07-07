Tom’s run leads Columbus to 4-3 win over Louisville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ka'ai Tom scored on a double play in the sixth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 4-3 win over the Louisville Bats on Sunday.

The double play started the scoring in a four-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Yu Chang hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Ryan Flaherty.

Following the big inning, the Bats cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Brian O'Grady hit a two-run home run.

The Bats saw their comeback attempt come up short after Sherman Johnson hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Columbus lead to 4-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cam Hill (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tejay Antone (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.