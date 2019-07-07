Sports
Cumana’s triple leads Reading to 4-1 win over Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Grenny Cumana hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 4-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday.
The triple by Cumana came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Fightin Phils a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Cumana scored on a wild pitch.
In the bottom of the first, Richmond grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Heyward that scored Bryce Johnson.
Jakob Hernandez (5-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Richmond starter Brandon Lawson (2-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.
Reading improved to 12-5 against Richmond this season.
Comments