Holder’s single leads Trenton to 3-0 win over Hartford

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Kyle Holder hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 3-0 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday.

The single by Holder, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Holder and Hoy Jun Park scored on an error later in the inning.

Nick Nelson (3-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Alexander Guillen (2-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Yard Goats were held scoreless for the 11th time this season, while the Thunder's staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Hartford is 5-2 against Trenton this season.