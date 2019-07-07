Yajure, Sands lead Tampa to 4-1 win over Clearwater

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Miguel Yajure tossed a two-hit complete game and Donny Sands doubled and singled, as the Tampa Tarpons topped the Clearwater Threshers 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Yajure (5-6) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Tampa started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single, Estevan Florial advanced to third on a double by Sands and then scored on a double by Sands.

After Tampa added a run in the second when Omar Carrizales hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Steven Sensley, the Threshers cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Danny Mayer hit a solo home run.

The Tarpons later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Leonardo Molina hit an RBI single and Sands scored on an error to secure the victory.

Colton Eastman (4-4) went five innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked one.