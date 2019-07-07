Luna leads Palm Beach to 12-2 win over Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Andres Luna hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Palm Beach Cardinals defeated the Fort Myers Miracle 12-2 on Sunday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Cardinals and a six-game winning streak for the Miracle.

Luna hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Lachlan Wells and then hit a solo homer in the ninth off Andrew Bechtold. Imeldo Diaz singled four times, scoring two runs in the win.

Perry DellaValle (4-4) got the win with 5 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Wells (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Michael Davis doubled and singled for the Miracle.

Despite the loss, Fort Myers is 9-2 against Palm Beach this season.