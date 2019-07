CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Yermin Mercedes hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 7-5 win over the Norfolk Tides on Sunday.

The grand slam by Mercedes scored Ryan Goins, Adam Engel, and Matt Skole and was the game's last scoring play.

Thyago Vieira (5-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Evan Phillips (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.