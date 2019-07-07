Peroza’s single leads GCL Mets to 3-2 win over GCL Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Peroza hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the GCL Mets to a 3-2 win over the GCL Marlins on Sunday.

Kenedy Corona scored on the play after he reached base on an error and advanced to third following singles by Endy Rodriguez and Peroza.

Ryan Shinn got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first inning and Warren Saunders scored on an error in the fourth to give the GCL Mets a 2-0 lead. The GCL Marlins tied the game with runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Daniel Paulino scored on a wild pitch, while Jan Mercado hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Robert Colina (1-1) got the win in relief while Anthony Maldonado (2-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.