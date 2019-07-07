Sports
De Goti’s single leads Round Rock to 11-2 win over Okla. City
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Alex De Goti hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Round Rock Express to an 11-2 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Sunday.
The single by De Goti scored Garrett Stubbs and Joshua Rojas to give the Express a 2-0 lead.
The Express later added eight runs in the fourth and one in the eighth to put the game away.
Taylor Jones was a triple short of the cycle, driving home four runs and scoring a couple for Round Rock.
Round Rock right-hander Brandon Bielak (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Dennis Santana (2-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 10 runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.
