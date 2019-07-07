Mejia leads Rome to 4-1 win over Asheville

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Dilmer Mejia allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Rome Braves over the Asheville Tourists in a 4-1 win on Sunday.

Mejia (5-1) allowed one run while striking out two to get the win.

Asheville got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After hitting a double with two outs, Kyle Datres scored on a single by Coco Montes.

After tying the game in the fourth, the Braves took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Shea Langeliers doubled to bring home Justin Dean.

The Braves later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Drew Campbell hit an RBI single and Braden Shewmake hit an RBI double to secure the victory.

Alfredo Garcia (2-9) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked two.