Haggerty leads Binghamton over Akron 5-2

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Sam Haggerty had two hits and scored two runs as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies topped the Akron RubberDucks 5-2 on Sunday.

Down 2-0 in the third, Akron tied it up when Ernie Clement and Alexis Pantoja scored on an error.

Binghamton answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to take the lead. Jason Krizan hit an RBI double en route to the two-run lead.

The Rumble Ponies tacked on another run in the sixth when Patrick Mazeika hit a solo home run.

Ryder Ryan (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Akron starter Jake Paulson (6-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Binghamton improved to 7-3 against Akron this season.