Cameron, Castro lead the way for Toledo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Daz Cameron doubled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Toledo Mud Hens beat the Indianapolis Indians 4-0 on Sunday.

Willi Castro homered and singled with two RBIs for Toledo.

In the third inning, Toledo took a 3-0 lead after Danny Woodrow hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Castro. The Mud Hens scored again in the fourth inning when Cameron hit an RBI double, driving in Mikie Mahtook.

Tyler Alexander (3-9) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Indianapolis starter Alex McRae (5-6) took the loss in the International League game.

The Indians were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Mud Hens' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.