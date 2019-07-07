Giambrone’s homer leads Iowa to 8-5 win over Memphis

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Trent Giambrone hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to an 8-5 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday.

The home run by Giambrone started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Cubs a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Erick Castillo scored on an error and Alec Mills scored on a forceout.

The Cubs tacked on another run in the seventh when Donnie Dewees hit an RBI double, scoring Castillo.

Iowa starter Mills (6-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over seven innings. Opposing starter Genesis Cabrera (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over three innings.

With the win, Iowa improved to 6-2 against Memphis this season.