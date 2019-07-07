Brito, McKinney lead the way for Buffalo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Socrates Brito homered and doubled twice, scoring two runs as the Buffalo Bisons defeated the Syracuse Mets 10-5 on Sunday.

Billy McKinney homered and singled three times with two RBIs for Buffalo.

Syracuse grabbed a 4-3 lead in the third after Rene Rivera hit a three-run home run.

After tying the game in the fourth, the Bisons took the lead for good with four runs in the sixth inning. The Bisons sent 10 men to the plate as Bo Bichette and Jordan Patterson hit RBI doubles en route to the four-run lead.

Tayler Saucedo (5-0) got the win in relief while Brooks Pounders (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Buffalo hit a season-high eight doubles in its victory.