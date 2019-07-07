Fort Wayne beats Great Lakes 3-2

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Lee Solomon touched home with the decisive run in the fifth inning, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the Great Lakes Loons 3-2 on Sunday.

Solomon scored after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The ground out by Edwards scored Solomon to give the TinCaps a 3-2 lead.

Great Lakes took a 2-0 lead after Hunter Feduccia hit an RBI double in the first inning and Jacob Amaya hit a solo home run in the third. Fort Wayne answered in the next half-inning when Michael Curry hit a two-run home run.

Adrian Martinez (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Great Lakes starter Robinson Ortiz (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Amaya homered and singled for the Loons.

Despite the loss, Great Lakes is 11-5 against Fort Wayne this season.