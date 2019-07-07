Peacock leads Jackson to 3-2 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Matt Peacock allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Jackson Generals over the Chattanooga Lookouts in a 3-2 win on Sunday.

Peacock (5-3) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to pick up the win.

Jackson took the lead in the first when Drew Ellis hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Ramon Hernandez.

The Lookouts cut into the deficit in the third inning when Jose Siri hit an RBI single, bringing home Alfredo Rodriguez.

The Lookouts saw their comeback attempt come up short after Ibandel Isabel hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Jackson lead to 3-2.

Reiver Sanmartin (0-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Siri singled three times, also stealing two bases for the Lookouts.