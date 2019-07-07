Madris’ double leads Altoona to 3-2 win over Erie

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Bligh Madris hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 3-2 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday.

The double by Madris scored Logan Hill and Jared Oliva and was the game's last scoring play.

The SeaWolves took a 2-1 lead when Cam Gibson hit an RBI double, driving in Daniel Pinero in the sixth.

Blake Cederlind (3-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Anthony Castro (3-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the SeaWolves, Gibson doubled and singled twice, also stealing three bases.

Altoona improved to 10-5 against Erie this season.