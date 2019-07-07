Nola expected to start for the Phillies against Mets

Philadelphia Phillies (46-43, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (40-49, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) Mets: Zack Wheeler (6-5, 4.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Mets are 21-22 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 124 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with 29, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Phillies are 23-22 against division opponents. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .318, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .395. The Mets won the last meeting 6-5. Noah Syndergaard earned his sixth victory and Tomas Nido went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for New York. Jake Arrieta registered his seventh loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 52 extra base hits and is batting .280. Jeff McNeil is 19-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 62 RBIs and is batting .251. Maikel Franco is 11-for-33 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .269 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .259 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), J.D. Davis: day-to-day (illness), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Juan Nicasio: 10-day IL (groin), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee).