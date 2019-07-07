Casey, Montgomerie lead Rancho Cuca. over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Donovan Casey hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Wills Montgomerie allowed just four hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 14-2 on Saturday. With the victory, the Quakes swept the three-game series.

The grand slam by Casey, part of a five-run inning, gave the Quakes a 5-1 lead before Devin Mann scored on a forceout later in the inning.

The Quakes later scored in four additional innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the eighth.

Montgomerie (7-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run.

Aaron Hernandez (0-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the California League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Gareth Morgan homered and singled for the 66ers.

Rancho Cuca. improved to 15-4 against Inland Empire this season.