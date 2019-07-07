Sports
Amador, Peguero lift Monclova over Mexico 13-6
MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Rodolfo Amador homered, doubled and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Acereros del Norte beat the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 13-6 on Saturday.
Francisco Peguero homered and singled with three runs and a couple of RBIs for Monclova.
Down 5-0 in the third, Mexico tied the game when it scored five runs, including two-run home runs by Jorge Cantu and David Vidal.
Following the big inning, the Acereros went out in front in the bottom of the inning when Amador hit a solo home run.
The Acereros later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the fourth.
Jaime Lugo (4-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mexico starter David Reyes (3-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
