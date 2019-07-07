Suarez leads AZL Dodgers Mota over AZL Angels 11-1

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Albert Suarez had three hits and three RBI as the AZL Dodgers Mota topped the AZL Angels 11-1 on Sunday.

AZL Dodgers Mota batted around in the first inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs, including two RBI each from Suarez and Danny Sinatro.

The AZL Dodgers Mota later added two runs in the third and one in the fifth and ninth to punctuate the blowout.

Daniel Cruz (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Angels starter Keith Rogalla (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Dodgers Mota took advantage of some erratic AZL Angels pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.