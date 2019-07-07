Francisco leads AZL Padres 1 to 7-3 win over AZL Brewers Gold

PHOENIX (AP) -- Yordi Francisco hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the AZL Padres 1 to a 7-3 win over the AZL Brewers Gold on Sunday.

The home run by Francisco, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Padres 1 a 3-1 lead before Victor Nova hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The AZL Padres 1 later added a run in the fifth and two in the ninth. In the fifth, Hudson Head hit an RBI double, while CJ Abrams hit a two-run home run in the ninth.

Moises Lugo (3-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Peyton Long (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Brewers Gold, Ashton McGee homered and singled, driving in two runs.