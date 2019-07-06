Carreras’ double leads Grand Junction to 1-0 win over Orem

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Julio Carreras hit a run-scoring double in the first inning to give the Grand Junction Rockies a 1-0 win over the Orem Owlz on Saturday.

Cristopher Navarro scored on the play after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a double by Carreras.

Eddy Diaz doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base in the win.

Grand Junction starter Mitchell Kilkenny (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Yoel De Leon (0-2) took the tough loss in the Pioneer League game after giving up one run and nine hits over five innings.

The Owlz were blanked for the first time this season, while the Rockies' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.