Conoropo, Ruiz carry Billings to 2-1 win over Missoula

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Victor Ruiz doubled and singled, and Omar Conoropo allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Billings Mustangs beat the Missoula Osprey 2-1 on Saturday.

Conoropo (3-0) allowed one run while striking out five and walking one to get the win.

Billings started the scoring in the first inning when Jonathan Willems and Eric Yang hit RBI singles.

The Osprey cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Spencer Brickhouse hit an RBI single, scoring Tristen Carranza.

Austin Pope (0-1) allowed two runs and got two outs in the Pioneer League game.

Carranza doubled and singled for the Osprey.