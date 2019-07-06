Cooper’s double leads Mahoning Valley to 6-4 win over State College

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Michael Cooper hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to a 6-4 win over the State College Spikes on Saturday.

Bryan Lavastida scored on the play to give the Scrappers a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a double.

Trailing 5-3, the Spikes cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jonatan Machado scored on a passed ball.

The Scrappers tacked on another run in the eighth when Brayan Rocchio hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Pedro Alfonseca.

Luis Valdez (2-1) got the win in relief while State College starter Jeremy Randolph (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Moises Castillo doubled and singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Spikes.

Despite the loss, State College is 5-1 against Mahoning Valley this season.