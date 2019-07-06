Fraley’s homer leads Tacoma to 8-7 win over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Jake Fraley hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to an 8-7 win over the Fresno Grizzlies in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Fraley capped a three-run inning and gave the Rainiers an 8-7 lead after Kristopher Negron hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Raymond Kerr (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Dakota Bacus (4-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Brandon Snyder homered twice, driving in five runs and scoring three for the Grizzlies.