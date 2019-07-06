Sports
Betts, Strong lead Bowling Green over West Michigan
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Chris Betts hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, and Alan Strong allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Bowling Green Hot Rods defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 12-2 on Saturday.
The grand slam by Betts scored Ford Proctor, Connor Hollis, and Jonathan Aranda to give the Hot Rods a 12-0 lead.
Strong (6-4) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two while allowing one run.
Gio Arriera (2-6) went one inning, allowing six runs and three hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked four.
Bowling Green improved to 8-1 against West Michigan this season.
