Reed hits walk-off homer, Hickory beats Columbia 7-6

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Tyreque Reed hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Hickory Crawdads beat the Columbia Fireflies 7-6 on Saturday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Crawdads and a three-game winning streak for the Fireflies.

The home run by Reed capped an improbable comeback for the Crawdads, who scored four runs in the inning for the win. Miguel Aparicio scored when a runner was thrown out and Jax Biggers scored on a single and Biggers hit an RBI double earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

After Columbia's Chase Chambers hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh, Hickory cut the deficit to 6-3 in the eighth when Pedro Gonzalez hit an RBI single, driving in Biggers.

Kelvin Gonzalez (4-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Billy Oxford (0-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Walter Rasquin tripled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Fireflies. Shervyen Newton homered and singled.

Hickory improved to 8-4 against Columbia this season.