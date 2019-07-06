Chisholm leads Jackson to 11-4 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Jazz Chisholm hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Jackson Generals defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 11-4 on Saturday.

Chisholm hit a two-run shot in the eighth inning and then hit a three-run homer in the ninth, both off Wyatt Strahan. Ramon Hernandez homered and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win.

Jackson starter Cole Stapler (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Packy Naughton (4-5) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing five runs and six hits over six innings.