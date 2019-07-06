Cumana, Falter lead Reading over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Grenny Cumana hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Bailey Falter allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Reading Fightin Phils beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-0 on Saturday.

The grand slam by Cumana capped a five-run inning and gave the Fightin Phils a 5-0 lead after Darick Hall drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

Falter (6-5) struck out six and walked two to pick up the win.

Brandon Beachy (3-5) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

The Flying Squirrels were held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the Fightin Phils' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

Reading improved to 11-5 against Richmond this season.