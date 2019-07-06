Franco, Vellojin lift DSL Reds over DSL Orioles1 7-3

, (AP) -- Daniel Vellojin had two hits and four RBI, and Jose Franco tossed five scoreless innings as the DSL Reds topped the DSL Orioles1 7-3 on Saturday.

Franco (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one hit.

DSL Reds went up 2-0 in the third after Vellojin hit an RBI triple, driving in Jose Acosta.

The DSL Orioles1 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Yorkislandy Alvarez hit an RBI single, scoring Raily Nunez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The DSL Reds later tacked on five runs in the ninth, including a bases-clearing triple by Vellojin.

Joel Benitez (1-3) went three innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

With the win, DSL Reds improved to 6-1 against DSL Orioles1 this season.