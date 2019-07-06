Pinto’s sacrifice fly leads GCL Astros over GCL Mets in 10 innings

ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Franklin Pinto hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the GCL Astros to a 3-2 win over the GCL Mets on Saturday.

Yeuris Ramirez scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Sean Mendoza.

Reliever Jherson Pereira (1-0) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out two to pick up the win. Noah Nunez (1-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit while walking two in the Gulf Coast League game.

The GCL Mets left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 14 baserunners in the loss.