Gonzalez’s run leads DSL Phillies Red to 6-4 win over DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Oscar Gonzalez scored when Miguel Tejeda was hit with a pitch in the second inning, leading the DSL Phillies Red to a 6-4 win over the DSL Twins on Saturday.

The hit batsman came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the DSL Phillies Red a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Wilbert Garcia scored on an error.

The DSL Phillies Red later added two runs in the third and one in the seventh. In the third, Jefferson Encarnacion hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Gonzalez, while Wilson Valdez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Alexeis Azuaje in the seventh.

DSL Twins saw its comeback attempt come up short after Luis Baez scored on a forceout in the eighth inning to cut the DSL Phillies Red lead to 6-4.

Alexis Araujo (3-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Twins starter Yordin Mateo (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Phillies Red improved to 3-1 against DSL Twins this season.