Brito scores winning run, DSL Angels beats DSL Orioles2 3-2 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Yohan Brito scored the winning run in the ninth inning, as the DSL Angels topped the DSL Orioles2 3-2 on Saturday.

Brito scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Jose Estrada and then went to third on an out.

The DSL Orioles2 tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Luis Sena scored on an error.

Reliever Christopher Collado (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing two runs and four hits over four innings. Claudio Galva (3-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out three in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rainier Rivas tripled and singled in the win.

Despite the loss, DSL Orioles2 is 3-1 against DSL Angels this season.