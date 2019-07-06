Lester to start series opener for Chicago at Chicago

Chicago Cubs (46-42, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (41-43, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jon Lester (7-6, 3.89 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (11-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Chicago to begin a two game series.

The White Sox are 24-19 in home games. Chicago's lineup has 101 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads the club with 20 homers.

The Cubs are 17-26 in road games. Chicago has slugged .452, good for fourth in the National League. Willson Contreras leads the club with a .571 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 18 home runs. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leury Garcia leads the White Sox with 92 hits and has 24 RBIs. James McCann is 13-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 22 home runs and is batting .288. Kris Bryant is 13-for-36 with five doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .286 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .265 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Yolmer Sanchez: day-to-day (hand), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist).