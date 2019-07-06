Cincinnati hosts Cleveland after Castillo’s strong showing

Cleveland Indians (48-38, second in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (41-44, fifth in the AL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (7-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (5-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Luis Castillo. Castillo pitched 7 2/3 innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with nine strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Reds are 24-19 in home games. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.68, Luis Castillo leads the staff with a mark of 2.38.

The Indians are 23-20 on the road. Cleveland's lineup has 108 home runs this season, Carlos Santana leads the club with 19 homers. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 20 home runs and is batting .251. Yasiel Puig is 11-for-32 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Santana leads the Indians with 92 hits and is batting .302. Tyler Naquin is 8-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Indians: 7-3, .278 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Amir Garrett: 10-day IL (lat), Scooter Gennett: day-to-day (groin), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Bauers: day-to-day (left foot).