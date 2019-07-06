Leasher, Arias lead Lake Elsinore to 4-1 win over Lancaster

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Gabriel Arias had two hits and scored two runs, and Aaron Leasher allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Lake Elsinore Storm defeated the Lancaster JetHawks 4-1 on Friday.

Leasher (6-5) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one run.

Lancaster tied the game 1-1 in the fourth after Joel Diaz hit an RBI double, driving in Sean Bouchard.

Lake Elsinore answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to take the lead. Eguy Rosario and Jack Suwinski both drove in runs en route to the two-run lead.

The Storm tacked on another run in the fifth when Arias hit an RBI double, driving in Allen Cordoba.

Lucas Gilbreath (3-6) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the California League game. He also struck out three and walked four.