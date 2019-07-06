McCann’s bases-loaded single in 9th lifts Braves past Miami

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jordan Yamamoto works in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Atlanta. AP Photo

Brian McCann hit a bases-loaded single with one out in the ninth inning to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 1-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

The game was delayed 2 hours, 28 minutes by rain.

The Braves had only three hits before the winning rally.

Freddie Freeman led off the ninth with a double off the wall in left-center. José Quijada (0-3) issued an intentional walk to Josh Donaldson, and the runners advanced on a groundout by Nick Markakis. Quijada loaded the bases with an intentional walk to Austin Riley.

The Marlins brought JT Riddle in from center field to play as a fifth infielder, including three on the right side.

McCann foiled the strategy with his line-drive single to left field.

The Marlins, who have lost five straight, couldn't take advantage of a scoring chance in the ninth.

Jorge Alfaro doubled to center field off Luke Jackson (4-2) to lead off the inning. Jackson struck out Riddle and César Puello before pinch-hitter Brian Anderson's fly ball to deep left field was caught by Riley.

Miami's Jordan Yamamoto and Atlanta's Julio Teheran each threw six sharp innings.

Yamamoto, making only his fifth career start, was dominant early, holding Atlanta without a hit for 4 2/3 innings. McCann lined a single up the middle in the fifth for the Braves' first hit. The rookie right-hander gave up only two hits and three walks.

Teheran hadn't lasted more than four innings and had allowed a combined 15 runs in his last three starts. The right-hander walked Neil Walker with two outs in the sixth, and Walker advanced to third on Starlin Castro's double to the left-field corner. Teheran escaped the jam on Jorge Alfaro's fly ball to center field.

Teheran gave up five hits and two walks.

There was sporadic rain before the long delay at the top of the eighth.

Yamamoto finished the game with a 1.24 ERA, with the help of a scoring change from his June 29 start against Philadelphia. Elias Sports announced Friday that a first-inning single by the Phillies' Scott Kingery was changed to a two-base error. That changed Yamamoto's ERA entering Friday night's game from 2.35 to 1.57.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: OF Anderson (elbow contusion) missed his third straight start before being used as a pinch-hitter in the ninth. ... C Chad Wallach (concussion) is expected to report to High Class A Jupiter to begin a rehab assignment on Saturday.

Braves: SS Dansby Swanson was held out with a sore left quadriceps and may miss Saturday's game. Manager Brian Snitker said Swanson wanted to play and was available if needed. "We wanted to stay ahead of it," said Snitker, who said he plans for Swanson to start on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (3-4, 3.41) is expected to be activated from the injured list to start on Saturday. Smith has been out since June 7 with left hip inflammation.

Braves: LHP Max Fried (9-3, 4.04) is 0-0 with a 5.14 in three career starts against Miami.