Dale hits walk-off single in 10th, AZL Padres 2 beats AZL D-backs 4-3

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Jarryd Dale hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the AZL Padres 2 defeated the AZL D-backs 4-3 on Saturday. The AZL Padres 2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

Taylor Lomack scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a strikeout by Junior Perez.

The AZL D-backs tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Sandy Martinez hit an RBI double, scoring Jose Curpa.

Reliever Luis Eusebio (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out one over one scoreless inning. Jhonny Valdez (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out four and walked two.