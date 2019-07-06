Flores’ homer leads Dos Laredos to 5-4 win over Leon

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Luis Flores hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 5-4 win over the Bravos de Leon on Friday.

The home run by Flores scored Balbino Fuenmayor and Rudy Flores to give the Tecolotes a 3-0 lead.

Trailing 4-2, the Bravos tied the game in the seventh inning when Marco Jaime scored on a forceout and Cedric Hunter scored on a groundout.

The Tecolotes took the lead for good in the eighth when Johnny Davis hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Juan Martinez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Francisco Del Rosario (5-6) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Norman Elenes (1-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Bravos left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.