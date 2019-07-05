Lewis and Ward homer to lead Ogden to 6-4 win over Rocky Mountain

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Brandon Lewis and Ryan Ward connected on back-to-back homers in the eighth inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to a 6-4 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Friday.

Lewis hit a two-run shot before Ward hit a solo shot that gave the Raptors a 6-4 lead.

Edward Cuello (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Taylor Floyd (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Michael Wilson homered and doubled for the Vibes.