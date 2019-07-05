Bichette leads Buffalo over Syracuse 8-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Bo Bichette homered and had three hits, driving in two as the Buffalo Bisons beat the Syracuse Mets 8-2 on Friday.

Buffalo scored in six different innings in the victory, including the first, when it crossed the plate for three runs, including an error that scored Richard Urena.

Buffalo right-hander Conor Fisk (2-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Walker Lockett (1-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.