Diaz’s run leads Lowell to 6-3 win over Staten Island

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Jonathan Diaz scored on an error in the fifth inning to help the Lowell Spinners secure a 6-3 victory over the Staten Island Yankees on Friday.

The error, part of a two-run inning, gave the Spinners a 2-1 lead before Joe Davis hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Spinners later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Elih Marrero hit a two-run double and Wil Dalton hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Kelvin Sanchez (2-0) got the win in relief while Staten Island starter Anderson Munoz (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Oswald Peraza homered and singled, also stealing a base for the Yankees.