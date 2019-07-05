Hancock hits walk-off single in 11th, Burlington beats Pulaski 7-6

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- William Hancock hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Burlington Royals beat the Pulaski Yankees 7-6 on Friday.

Michael Massey scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a single by Jack Gethings.

The Royals scored three runs in the ninth before Pulaski took a 6-5 lead in the 11th when Robert Javier scored on an error.

Raymond Lopez (1-0) got the win in relief while Elvis Peguero (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Yankees left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.