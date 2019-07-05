Hudson Valley beats Tri-City 4-3

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Garrett Hiott scored on an error in the first inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 4-3 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Friday.

The play started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Renegades a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Hill Alexander scored on a wild pitch and Beau Brundage scored on a passed ball.

After Hudson Valley added a run in the fourth on a triple by Luis Arcendo, the ValleyCats cut into the deficit with three runs in the eighth inning, including a single by Juan Paulino that scored Zach Biermann.

Evan McKendry (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Tri-City starter Kyle Serrano (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Joe Perez singled three times for the ValleyCats.