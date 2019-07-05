Packard leads Connecticut to 3-1 win over Vermont

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Bryant Packard doubled and singled twice as the Connecticut Tigers topped the Vermont Lake Monsters 3-1 on Friday.

Connecticut started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a catcher's interference call, Jack Kenley advanced to second on a wild pitch, went to third on a double by Packard, and then scored on a double by Packard.

After Connecticut added two runs in the eighth, the Lake Monsters cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Jose Rivas drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Kevin Richards.

Cristhian Tortosa (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Vermont starter Seth Shuman (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.