Melendez’s double leads Wilmington to 2-1 win over Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- MJ Melendez hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 2-1 win over the Potomac Nationals in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The double by Melendez, part of a two-run inning, gave the Blue Rocks a 1-0 lead before Nick Pratto hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Potomac saw its comeback attempt come up short after Gilbert Lara scored on an error to cut the deficit to one.

Wilmington starter Austin Cox (1-1) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Luis Reyes (1-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up two runs and four hits over four innings.

The Blue Rocks swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 6-2.