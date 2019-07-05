Vizcaino’s single leads Hartford to 7-5 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Vance Vizcaino hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 7-5 win over the Trenton Thunder on Friday.

Tyler Nevin scored on the play to give the Yard Goats a 6-5 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Yard Goats tacked on another run in the ninth when Colton Welker hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Carlos Herrera.

Jordan Foley (3-4) got the win in relief while Trevor Lane (3-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hoy Jun Park tripled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Thunder. Matt Lipka singled twice, scoring two runs.

With the win, Hartford improved to 4-1 against Trenton this season.