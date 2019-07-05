Flores’ homer leads Dos Laredos to 4-2 win over Mexico

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Rudy Flores hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 4-2 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Thursday. The Diablos Rojos saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The home run by Flores scored Balbino Fuenmayor and was the game's last scoring play.

The Tecolotes tied the game 2-2 when Roberto Valenzuela scored on a pickoff error in the sixth.

Jeff Ibarra (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Dusten Knight (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Diablos Rojos, Japhet Amador homered and singled, scoring two runs.